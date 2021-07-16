NBA fans might want to pump the brakes when it comes to talking about a potential blockbuster trade involving Damian Lillard.

Yahoo insider Chris Haynes recently shared a one-on-one interview he had with Lillard that detailed the All-Star guard’s relationship with the Portland Trail Blazers. This led to countless fans speculating about Lillard’s future.

There has been plenty of talk about Lillard being traded this offseason, but Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian/OregonLive just poured some cold water on those rumors.

According to The Oregonian/OregonLive, Lillard is not planning to demand a trade from the Trail Blazers.

That news comes in opposition to Henry Abbott of Truehoop.com’s recent report that Lillard plans to request a trade in the coming days.

An NBA source has told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has no plans to request a trade. #RipCity https://t.co/XDlEiLinbG — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) July 16, 2021

In his recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Damian Lillard revealed where he’s at with the Blazers this offseason.

“I think that’s the stage we’re at as a team where we all, not just me, not just my teammates, not just our new coaching staff, the front office, everybody in this organization must look in the mirror because we’ve constantly come up short,” Lillard said, via Yahoo Sports. “We have to look in the mirror and say I have to be better because whatever it is we’re doing is not working and it’s not giving us the shot to compete on the level that we want to compete on.”

Portland has been a perennial playoff contender with Lillard on its roster, but unfortunately it’s been unable to get over the hump.

Lillard is going to hold a press conference fairly soon. Perhaps we’ll learn more about his future with the Blazers.