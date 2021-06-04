Damian Lillard Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram After Playoff Exit

Damian Lillard was sensational for the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs, averaging 34.3 points and 10.2 assists per game. And yet, it wasn’t enough to knock off the Denver Nuggets and advance to the second round.

Following the Trail Blazers’ loss to the Nuggets in Game 6, NBA fans went on Twitter to discuss what’s next for Lillard. Though he’s spent his entire pro career in Portland, he might have to consider a move elsewhere if he wants to win a tittle.

Lillard has not yet commented on his future with the Blazers, but he did turn a few heads with his Instagram post on Friday morning.

The All-Star guard posted two pictures of himself with the following caption: “How long should I stay dedicated? How long til opportunity meet preparation?”

While it’s very possible these words mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, some fans are wondering if this is Lillard’s way of saying he wants out of Portland.

During his postgame press conference, Damian Lillard admit that changes need to be made for the Trail Blazers. Whether or not he’s a part of them is unclear.

“I mean, we didn’t win a championship, so obviously where we are now isn’t good enough,” Lillard said, via ESPN. “I don’t know what a shakeup looks like or what changes will be made or could be made, but obviously as is, it wasn’t good enough. We came up short against a team without their starting point guard and shooting guard [Will Barton and Jamal Murray]. Obviously, where we are isn’t good enough to win a championship if it’s not good enough to get out of a first-round series with two of their best three or four players not on the floor.”

If Lillard wants out of Portland this offseason, there’ll be plenty of teams pursuing him on the trade market.

[Damian Lillard]