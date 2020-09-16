The Spun

Damian Lillard Trolls Paul George, Pat Beverley Following Clippers’ Collapse

Damian Lillard pointing during a game.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers had a meltdown for the ages on Tuesday night, as Doc Rivers’ squad was knocked out by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs. Following the game, Damian Lillard took a few shots at Patrick Beverley and Paul George.

Beverley and George exchanged words with Lillard during a seeding game inside the NBA’s bubble. It led to George telling Lillard that his team will be sent home early in the postseason.

Well, it turns out that Beverley and George are heading home earlier than expected too. Despite having a 3-1 series lead over the Nuggets, the Clippers were unable to put away their opponent when it mattered most.

One of the main reasons for the Clippers’ postseason collapse was George’s awful performance from downtown. On Tuesday night, George made just 2-of-11 attempts from beyond the arc. At one point, the All-Star forward had an open look but ended up hitting the side of the backboard.

Lillard couldn’t help but chime in on George’s abysmal performance, as he tweeted “Looks good to me.” This was Dame’s way of getting back at PG13 for his comment about Lillard’s game-winner in last year’s playoffs being a “bad shot.”

Additionally, Lillard had a few words to share for Beverley, saying “I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet.”

This dates back to Beverley’s “Cancun on 3″ remark from earlier this season, which meant Portland’s season would end in the first round.

On paper, the Clippers have the best roster in the NBA. That’s why their epic collapse to the Nuggets will go down as one of the worst playoff exits in league history.

Luckily for the Clippers, there’s always next year. For now though, they might want to accept Lillard’s invitation to Cancun.


