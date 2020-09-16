The Los Angeles Clippers had a meltdown for the ages on Tuesday night, as Doc Rivers’ squad was knocked out by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs. Following the game, Damian Lillard took a few shots at Patrick Beverley and Paul George.

Beverley and George exchanged words with Lillard during a seeding game inside the NBA’s bubble. It led to George telling Lillard that his team will be sent home early in the postseason.

Well, it turns out that Beverley and George are heading home earlier than expected too. Despite having a 3-1 series lead over the Nuggets, the Clippers were unable to put away their opponent when it mattered most.

One of the main reasons for the Clippers’ postseason collapse was George’s awful performance from downtown. On Tuesday night, George made just 2-of-11 attempts from beyond the arc. At one point, the All-Star forward had an open look but ended up hitting the side of the backboard.

Lillard couldn’t help but chime in on George’s abysmal performance, as he tweeted “Looks good to me.” This was Dame’s way of getting back at PG13 for his comment about Lillard’s game-winner in last year’s playoffs being a “bad shot.”

Look good to me https://t.co/nw3YU9TKFl — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

Additionally, Lillard had a few words to share for Beverley, saying “I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet.”

This dates back to Beverley’s “Cancun on 3″ remark from earlier this season, which meant Portland’s season would end in the first round.

@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet 😂😂😂 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

On paper, the Clippers have the best roster in the NBA. That’s why their epic collapse to the Nuggets will go down as one of the worst playoff exits in league history.

Luckily for the Clippers, there’s always next year. For now though, they might want to accept Lillard’s invitation to Cancun.