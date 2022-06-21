Damian Lillard's Old Comment On Caleb Swanigan Goes Viral

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the basketball world learned that former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan passed away. He was only 25 years old.

After having an exceptional career at the collegiate level, Swanigan was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2017 NBA Draft.

A few years ago, a photo of Swanigan surfaced on social media. Some people rudely criticized him for gaining weight. His former teammate, Damian Lillard, wasn't going to let these negative comments slide.

"If you gone post this s--t with real concern that's cool," Lillard replied. "But don't ask 'how does one go from this to that' ... he clearly having real life issues. That's how... you don't know WHAT it is he's going through to cause a drastic change. If you gone be supportive then do that, but don't ask no shit like that like it's not possible when you naturally a big dude and go down a dark road."

This comment from Lillard is resurfacing on social media this Tuesday in wake of Swanigan's death.

Basketball fans were happy to see Lillard defend Swanigan from internet trolls.

Swanigan was a beloved figure in the basketball world, and Lillard's comment proves just that.

Our thoughts are with Swanigan's family and friends at this time.