Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has already been declared out for Game 5 of the team’s playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the unlikely event that a sans-Lillard Portland team upsets the Lakers to keep the series alive, don’t expect any “Dame Time” in Game 6 either. The star scorer’s sprained right knee likely will keep him out of that contest as well, reports Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

According to Haynes, Lillard can not extend his right leg. Game 5 of Lakers-Blazers is set for tomorrow night, and Game 6 would be on Friday, if necessary.

Lillard injured his knee during the third quarter of Portland’s blowout loss in Game 4 Monday night. He hobbled off the court and did not return.

The NBA’s “Bubble MVP,” Lillard led the Blazers to a stunning Game 1 win over the top-seeded Lakers. Since then though, LeBron James and company have taken over, winning three straight games.

In all likelihood, LA will complete the “Gentlemen’s Sweep” tomorrow night. It is tough to see Portland winning without Lillard.

Game 5 is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.