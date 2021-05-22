Blazers Stars React To Viral Tweet About Adding Draymond Green

Last night was a rough one for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors. The team trailed the Memphis Grizzlies for much of the final Western Conference play-in game, but had things tied at 99 as the second ticked down in regulation. With just over a second left, Green had a great look at an 11-foot floater to win the game, but it came off of his hand awkwardly, and he missed the shot pretty badly.

Ja Morant took over in overtime, hitting two big floaters of his own, and Grayson Allen made back-to-back huge threes, bookending a huge steal of Stephen Curry. After knocking off the San Antonio Spurs in the 9-10 seed game, the Grizzlies pulled the upset on Curry, Green, and the Warriors to snatch up the final playoff spot with the 117-112 overtime win.

Green caught plenty of flak on social media after the game. He had a pretty vintage Draymond Green triple-double performance, with 11 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists, but he did turn it over six times, and missed one of the biggest shots with the game on the line.

Two notable players don’t agree with how much heat the veteran forward is getting. Portland Trail Blazer star guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, both responded to a viral tweet, chiding fans for knocking Draymond and insinuating he’ll leave for Portland. Lillard retweeted it, we’ll McCollum excitedly signed off on a move to add the defensive wizard.

Lillard and McCollum haven’t gotten the Blazers over the hump, but they have one of the most fun teams in the NBA, and are a playoff threat year in and year out. The franchise has reached the NBA Playoffs for eight straight years, falling to the Warriors in the conference finals in 2019 in four games.

Draymond Green would actually be a pretty perfect fit, and would give the team some serious defensive versatility against the West’s elite forwards like LeBron James. We know Lillard is a fan of his game. Of course, that is the same reason why he’s probably not going anywhere.

With Klay Thompson returning to join Curry and Green next year, the Warriors should be back in the mix in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the sixth-seeded Blazers play their first game against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs tonight. Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.