Dwyane Wade Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On Damian Lillard

No one is playing better inside of the NBA’s bubble than Damian Lillard.

The Portland Trail Blazers star led his team into the playoffs with some absurd, 50-plus point performances during the “seeding” games. His hot play has continued in the postseason.

Lillard led his team to an upset win over the No. 1-seeded Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first round series. The All-NBA guard was the most-dominant player on the floor, scoring 34 points while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists. Lillard also made one of the deepest 3s of the season late in the fourth quarter.

“Obviously it’s a big time shot. It was a breakdown defensively. He makes big shots and takes big shots, commend him for that,” LeBron James said of Lillard’s play following Game 1.

LeBron’s old teammate, Dwyane Wade, probably had the best comment on Lillard following the big performance.

“I don’t ever think Dame is gonna miss,” Wade said of the Blazers star.

Lillard doesn’t miss much these days. The Blazers star has his team rolling and the Lakers should be very worried.

Game 2 of the Western Conference playoff series is set for Thursday at 9 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ESPN.