Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Damian Lillard’s Comment

Damian Lillard has yet to make a decision on whether or not he’ll play in the 2021 Olympics.

The Summer Olympics were supposed to take place in the summer of 2020, but the pandemic had other plans. All countries agreed to delay the Olympics until summer of 2021, meaning we’ll have to wait until next year to get our first look at Team USA basketball.

If Lillard wants a roster spot, he’ll get it. The Blazers guard has become one of the NBA’s best shooters and overall players because of his elite perimeter skill-set. He’d be a key piece for Team USA as it looks to take home the Gold Medal. But Lillard hasn’t made a decision on if he’ll be playing or not just yet.

Lillard told reporters this week he’s not going to play for Team USA if Portland makes the NBA Finals.

Of course, basketball fans are having a field day with Lillard’s latest comment. Everyone’s making the same joke, implying Lillard will definitely be playing for Team USA considering it’s unlikely the Blazers make it out of the Western Conference.

Damian Lillard confirms he will be playing for team USA in this summer's Olympics https://t.co/IeiKrKqhRB — Troydan (@Troydan) December 1, 2020

Sorry Damian Lillard, we’d bet on you playing for Team USA as well. The Blazers are going to be a legitimate playoff contender, but the Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets all stand in the way.

As for Team USA, next year’s team might be the best we’ve seen since the 1992 “Dream Team.”