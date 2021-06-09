Less than a week after he and the Portland Trail Blazers parted ways after nine seasons, Terry Stotts is already being mentioned as a candidate for one head coaching vacancy.

Shortly after the Indiana Pacers officially moved on from Nate Bjorkgren on Wednesday, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported that the team is expected to look at Stotts to replace him. Subsequent reports have confirmed Haynes’ assertion.

The 63-year-old Stotts is a Bloomington, Indiana native and former Fort Wayne Fury assistant coach, so he has multiple ties to the Hoosier State.

In his nine seasons with Portland, Stotts went 402-318 in the regular season and reached the playoffs eight times, highlighted by a trip to the Western Conference Finals two years ago. The Blazers also reached the conference semifinals in 2014 and 2016, but were knocked out in the first round four of the last five years.

Under Bjorkgren, the Pacers went 34-38 in 2020-21, reaching the Play-In Tournament before losing to the Washington Wizards. That showing wasn’t enough to earn Bjorkgren a second season in Indy.

At this point, it certainly seems like Indiana is targeting Stotts to be its next head coach. It wouldn’t surprise us if a deal comes together rather quickly to make that happen.