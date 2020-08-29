The NBA received heartbreaking news this Saturday morning involving a former All-Star forward. It turns out Clifford Robinson has passed away. He was just 53 years old.

Robinson had a very long and successful career in the NBA. It all began in Portland, where he spent eight years becoming one of the best role players in the league. In fact, he was named the Sixth Man of the Year during the 1992-93 season.

Fans would label Robinson an iron man since he played in 461 consecutive games for the Blazers. Believe it or not, that is still a franchise record to this day. After his long stint in Portland, Robinson signed with Phoenix during the summer of 1997.

His offensive numbers actually increased by a slight margin when he was with the Suns. He became one of the best two-play players in the league, as he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2000.

Following his run with the Suns, Robinson made brief stints with the Pistons, Nets and Warriors. Though his offensive production naturally declined with age, he still played an important role for each team.

In another devastating blow, former Portland Trail Blazers great Clifford Robinson has passed away. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 29, 2020

Robinson finished his career averaging 14.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. That’s an impressive stat line for a player that spent 18 years in the NBA.

Hopefully, the Trail Blazers can honor Robinson tonight when they face the Lakers.

Our thoughts are with the Robinson family during this time.