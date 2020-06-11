Beloved Founder Of NBA Franchise Has Passed Away

A beloved founder of an NBA franchise passed away on Wednesday.

Harry Glickman, the founder of the Portland Trailblazers, has died. He was 96 years old.

The Blazers’ founder is known by some as the father of Oregon sports. He was widely beloved in the Portland community.

“Trail Blazers announce franchise founder Harry Glickman has died at age 96. A true legend, a true gentleman, and a titan in Oregon sports history. He still attended Blazers games this year, watching from front row, near where Damian Lillard made his shot to beat OKC in playoffs,” longtime Portland writer Jason Quick tweeted.

Glickman helped found the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, coming up with $3.8 million from investors. He oversaw all business and basketball operations from the franchise’s inception in 1970 until his retirement in 1987. Glickman then served as a president emeritus of the franchise.

Portland announced his passing with a special video on Wednesday evening.

“The father of professional sports in Oregon, a true Trail Blazer. We will miss you, Harry,” the Blazers tweeted.

“Glickman has long been considered the father of professional sports in Oregon, having brought a wide variety of sporting and entertainment events to the region over the course of his long and illustrious career. He was well known for his most famous mantra, ‘My word is my handshake,'” Portland said in its statement.

Rest in peace, Harry.