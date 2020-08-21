Injury Update For Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers took the floor for Game 2 of their playoff series.

In Game 1, the Trail Blazers shocked the Lakers en route to a 100-93 win. Los Angeles struggled from the field as Anthony Davis, Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seemingly couldn’t buy a bucket.

Game 2 has been a much different story for the Lakers, who jumped out to an early lead. Los Angeles took a 27-19 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Heading into the third quarter, LeBron James and company hold an 88-58 lead. Unfortunately, that’s not the only bad news for the Trail Blazers right now.

Star point guard Damian Lillard left the game with an apparent injury. Details of the injury are unknown, but it appears as though Lillard injured his finger while trying to go for a steal.

Check it out.

Dame jammed a finger swiping at the ball pic.twitter.com/ujF4tmuGFI — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 21, 2020

Lillard immediately grabs for his finger and tries to get it straightened out.

The star point guard went to the bench and was tended to by trainers for a few minutes following the injury. He eventually left for the locker room, where he could be further evaluated.

It’s obviously not good news for Portland, who is likely headed for a 1-1 split with the Lakers after the first two games.

If Lillard isn’t at full strength, the Trail Blazers won’t stand much of a chance in this series. He’s been the most dominant player in the NBA since the restart and Portland needs him desperately.