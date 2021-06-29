1 Blazers Player Says He’s Leaving If Damian Lillard Is Traded

Damian Lillard’s future in Portland isn’t as clear as it used to be, especially after seeing Yahoo insider Chris Haynes’ latest report.

Over the weekend, Haynes reported that Lillard could be on the verge of requesting a trade out of Portland. The All-Star guard apparently has concerns as to whether a championship contender can be built by the Trail Blazers’ front office.

It’s too early to determine if Lillard will actually be traded this offseason. That being said, one of his teammates has already addressed the possibility of him heading elsewhere for the 2021-22 season.

During an interview with Klix.ba, a Bosnian website, Jusuf Nurkic admit that he would leave the Trail Blazers if Lillard isn’t on the team.

“As far as I know, the man stays there, but if he goes, then I leave Portland as well,” Nurkic said. “My opinion is that it would be stupid to let such a loyal man as Lillard go.”

Well, at least Nurkic is awfully loyal to Lillard.

Lillard has been the heart and soul of the Trail Blazers for the past several years. If he truly wants out, the team would probably be heading towards a lengthy rebuilding process.

With four years remaining on his contract, Lillard doesn’t have to worry about his future from a financial standpoint. What matters right now is that he’s surrounded with enough talent to win a championship.