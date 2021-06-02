The game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs (so far) occurred on Monday night, with the Denver Nuggets outlasting the Portland Trail Blazers despite a virtuoso performance from Damian Lillard.

They might not have invented an adjective yet to describe Lillard’s play last night. The sweet-shooting point guard scored 55 points, connecting on 17-of-24 field goal attempts and 12-of-17 three-pointers, in the 147-140 double-overtime loss.

Lillard’s marksmanship set Twitter ablaze, and even some of his most accomplished NBA constituents couldn’t help but shake their heads at what he was doing on the court. Kevin Durant even said he was “at a loss for words.”

Well, KD did use one word to describe Lillard’s display: masterpiece.

I had like 4 tweets I wanted to write to describe this MASTERPIECE by Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr, but I am seriously at a loss for words… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets star, no stranger to outrageous scoring feats himself, went on to say Lillard was in “God mode” and the game was “a spiritual experience.” Other players, such as Steph Curry and Draymond Green, chipped in their thoughts on Twitter as well.

There’s no doubt what Lillard did was special, and the only shame is we might not get to see him perform in these playoffs much longer. With their win last night, the Nuggets took a 3-2 series lead and pushed Portland to the brink of elimination.

Game 6 is set for tomorrow night in Portland, and the Blazers will need it to be “Dame Time” all over again to have a chance of winning.