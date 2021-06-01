LaMarcus Aldridge Reveals His 1 Regret With Damian Lillard

In April, NBA star LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement due to a heart condition. Fast forward two months later, the seven-time All-Star opened up about his career in an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic.

During his interview with The Athletic, Aldridge addressed his relationship with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. They spent a few years together before Aldridge signed a contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Aldridge admit that he has one regret from his playing days in Portland. He revealed that he regrets not having a strong connection with Lillard.

“I wish I would have worked harder to have a relationship with Dame,” Aldridge told Charania.

Despite not having the best connection on and off the court, Lillard advocated for the Blazers to retire Aldridge’s No. 12 after he announced that he’s hanging up cleats. Clearly, Aldridge appreciated that gesture.

“First of all, Dame is a real one. Everyone already knew that. I knew it. But I want to go on the record and say he’s a real one for how he advocated for that right away,” Aldridge said, via Bleacher Report. “He didn’t have to do that, it doesn’t do any value for him to fight for that. But it just shows how real he is and how he appreciates what I’ve done there in my time.”

LaMarcus Aldridge has just one regret from his playing days: "I wish I would have worked harder to have a relationship with Dame." In his first extensive interview since retirement, @aldridge_12 with @ShamsCharania on why @Dame_Lillard is "a real one": https://t.co/3I4woStPYC pic.twitter.com/COY8jhFWwX — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 1, 2021

The Blazers have already said they will consider retiring Aldridge’s jersey number.

As for Aldridge’s relationship with Lillard, maybe he’ll find a way to develop that connection in the offseason.