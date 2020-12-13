LeBron James Has A 2-Word Description Of Carmelo Anthony

LeBron James spent his time on Friday night tuning into to watch his good friend Carmelo Anthony go to work in his first game of the 2020-21 preseason.

Let’s just say that the Lakers star liked what he saw from the 36-year-old veteran and 10-time All-Star.

Anthony sparked the Trail Blazers off of the bench, scoring 21 points en route to a Portland win over the Sacramento Kings. He played 23 minutes and went 8-of-13 from the floor, making all three of his attempts behind the arc and grabbing four boards.

The Trail Blazers walked over the Kings with ease, 127-102.

James eventually took notice and gave his good friend and “Banana Boat” crewmate a shoutout on Twitter early this morning.

It’s safe to say that James will always be cheering for Anthony, unless the two are matched up against one another. The duo came into the league together in 2003 and have been nearly inseparable ever since.

Anthony’s performance on Friday bodes well for the upcoming regular season. The NBA veteran didn’t have a team for much of 2019, but finally found his footing in Portland last year. During the league’s Bubble Playoffs, he proved himself as a capable contributor, filling in amongst a depleted Trail Blazers frontcourt. He ended the 2019-20 season averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

With his solid showing last year, Portland rewarded Anthony with another one-year, $2.6 million contract for 2020-21. Although there’s no telling when he’ll drop off for good, he clearly revitalized his career enough to remain a role player in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers will look to build off last season, where they earned the eight-seed before being quickly dismissed by James’s Lakers. As long as guards Damien Lillard and CJ McCollum stay healthy, Portland has a shot to contend in the West.

James and Anthony will get a chance to compete against one another early on this season. NBA fans will get to watch the two greats on Dec. 28 when Los Angeles hosts Portland in the Staples Center.