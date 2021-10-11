Longtime SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett is going to be a busy man this upcoming NBA season.

Everett, 59, has landed a new job in the NBA world. He’s been hired by the Portland Trail Blazers to provide pre-, half- and post-game coverage for “most” road games this upcoming season.

“The Portland Trail Blazers announced today the addition of Neil Everett to the broadcast team starting in the 2021-22 season,” the team announced via NBA.com. “Everett will be Television Studio Host for pre, half and post-game coverage for most Trail Blazers road games.”

Everett has strong ties to the Pacific Northwest. He’s a University of Oregon alum and grew up in Spokane, Wash.

He’s clearly excited about his new opportunity.

“It’s a delight to be able to join the great broadcast crew of my hometown team,” Everett said. “I look forward to returning to the Pacific Northwest and working hard to provide the best fans in the league in Rip City a great television broadcast.” Help us welcome Neil Everett to our broadcast team! 🔗: https://t.co/NtO2gRIkTT — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 11, 2021

Neil Everett is still with ESPN.

He re-upped his contract with the Worldwide Leader back in July. ESPN still has the 59-year-old running the late-night West Coast edition of SportsCenter. He, of course, works alongside Ashley Brewer and Stan Verrett.

It’s safe to assume Everett will have one busy schedule this upcoming basketball season.

It’s only fitting his next career step focuses more solely on a sports team in the Pacific Northwest. The Trail Blazers are getting a good one.