Look: Carmelo Anthony Unveils New Hairstyle For This Season

Carmelo Anthony is getting ready for his 18th NBA season and his second with the Portland Trail Blazers. To get ready for the new season, Melo is bringing in a new hairstyle – or at least, a very different one.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Melo unveiled his new haircut. For the 2020-21 season, he’s going to be rocking braids – just like he did with the Denver Nuggets.

Perhaps the 10-time All-Star believes that channeling his old look will help him play like his old self too. He’s looked good recently enough that 2020-21 could be big for him.

Melo has seemed revitalized with the Trail Blazers. He started 58 games for them this past season, getting 32.8 minutes per game and averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

But don’t expect Carmelo Anthony to average 25 points a game like he did with the Knicks. He’ll be turning 37 this season and has dealt with a number of injuries in his incredible basketball career.

Melo still wants to win an NBA title though, and while the Trail Blazers aren’t expected to be top contenders, they should still make the playoffs this year. And if they get some good seeding, maybe he can finally return to the Conference Finals.

Carmelo Anthony has big goals for the coming season. Maybe 18th try will finally be the charm.

Will Carmelo Anthony be better than last year, or worse?