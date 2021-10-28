Look: Damian Lillard Has Blunt Message For NBA Fans

On Thursday night, Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard had a blunt message for NBA fans.

It’s been a rough start to the season for Lilllard, who is averaging a career low in points per game. He is also averaging the second worst rebounding season of his career so far.

Fans started to note that Lillard isn’t off to the best start. Averaging 17.7 points, 8.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game isn’t the ideal beginning for the star point guard.

However, the silver lining here is that the 2021-22 season is only four games old for the Trail Blazers thus far. That’s something Lillard noted in his response to those who have criticized him.

“What did the 9 years say to the four games?” Lillard asked.

What did the 9 years say to the 4 games? … https://t.co/GwN2bJ82jw — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 28, 2021

Lillard clearly thinks his body of work speaks for itself and should be taken into context when considering his sluggish start over the first four games of the season.

To be fair, he has a pretty good point. NBA fans have watched Lillard go on nuclear stretches during his career, consistently pouring in 40+ point games.

He’ll be just fine moving forward.