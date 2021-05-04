Little by little, we’ve seen every NBA team allow a certain amount of fans back into arenas this season – well, except for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland is the only NBA organization to have not had a fan attend a single game this season. Why? Just when the Trail Blazers were preparing to allow a certain amount of guests to attend home games at the Moda Center, several counties in the state of Oregon upped its risk level in response to growing COVID-19 cases. Gov. Kate Brown spearheaded the decision.

The Trail Blazers aren’t the only sports team dealing with the impact of increasing cases within the state of Oregon. Both the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers were expecting significant crowds to attend their respective spring games, but had to hold such scrimmages without fans once Gov. Brown announced new restrictions.

The Trail Blazers, who are in seventh place in the Western Conference standings with a 36-29 record, will be at a massive disadvantage come playoff time, seeing that there’s a decent likelihood no fans can attend at the Moda Center during the postseason. Damian Lillard, as a result, couldn’t help but call out the state of Oregon and Gov. Brown on Tuesday for the increased restrictions.

So we gone be the only damn team in the whole league with no fans . — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 4, 2021

Even Lakers forward Jared Dudley chimed in on the matter.

Def not right! When we played Utah they had like 8/9 thousand in the arena.. I bet they get 12/14k for playoffs.. Can’t have that wide of range.. I know NBA hands are tied but there’s def a competitive advantage esp since Portland has NO FANS.. https://t.co/8xpFcH7yvz — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) May 4, 2021

The varying states of the pandemic across the country continue making an impact in the sports world.

The Trail Blazers could be at a massive disadvantage come playoff time. They could eventually play a team like the Utah Jazz. The Jazz are currently allowing several thousand fans to attend home games. They could increase such a number in the postseason.

Damian Lillard is understandably hoping the state of Oregon offers the Trail Blazers an exception.