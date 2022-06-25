Look: Damian Lillard Recruiting Kevin Durant With Instagram Post

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 29: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers motions on the court in the second half during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on November 29, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

It appears Damian Lillard is going to try his best to recruit Kevin Durant to the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Saturday afternoon, Lillard posted a photoshopped photo of him and Durant in Trail Blazers uniforms on his Instagram.

This could mean absolutely nothing, but the timing of this post from Lillard is interesting to say the least. Durant's future as the face of the Brooklyn Nets isn't as certain as it once seemed.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets will have to chat with Durant about how they can reshape their roster - potentially without Kyrie Irving.

"There's going to have to be some dialogue here to see if there's a way they can move forward," Wojnarowski said. "I think this is a very perilous time for the future of this Nets' organization and this great experiment with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant coming together to try to win a championship in Brooklyn. It's not going great."

If Durant wants out of Brooklyn, it would be interesting to see him team up with Lillard in Portland.

Ironically enough, the Trail Blazers could have drafted Durant back in 2007. They ultimately selected former Ohio State star Greg Oden.