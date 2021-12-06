Amid an 11-13 start to the season for the Portland Trail Blazers, rumors that Damian Lillard could be getting traded are emerging… again. And once again, Lillard is taking to Twitter to address them.

On Monday, NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported that Lillard has “grown frustrated” with how the team has played. They reported that tension “appears to be on the rise” between the Blazers players and first-year head coach Chauncey Billups:

“In recent weeks, sources say Lillard has grown frustrated with the team’s play and tension appears to be on the rise between the players and Billups.”

But if that is the case in Portland, it appears to be news to Damian Lillard himself. Taking to Twitter this morning, Lillard dismissed the report as a case of people trying to stir up drama.

“These mfs love drama too damn much,” Lillard tweeted.

Damian Lillard was the subject of near-constant trade rumors during the 2021 NBA offseason. But they proved to be false and Lillard went into the 2021-22 season with the only team he’s ever played for.

That said, this season isn’t going the way Lillard or the Blazers probably wanted it to. They’re currently 10th in the West and are just 1-3 in games without him this season.

Nevertheless, there doesn’t appear to be any fire with the latest “Damian Lillard might be traded” smoke.

Lillard is currently dealing with an abdominal injury and will reportedly be out for about a week.