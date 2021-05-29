Look: LeBron Has Heartfelt Message For Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony turned 37 years old on Saturday. LeBron James, his longtime friend, sent the NBA star a heartfelt message to celebrate.

James shared an awesome story via Instagram on Saturday. He detailed the bond him and Anthony built even before they were professional basketball stars.

“Who would ever think that 20 years ago when two strangers sat on those steps outside late in the night at the hotel in Delaware(for HOURS) for The Slam Dunk on the Beach High School tournament,” James said via Instagram. “We began talking about everything in our lives that was going on, that if it would ultimately result in a friendship and brotherhood bond nobody could ever break no matter how badly they wanted too! I’m proud of you man, TRULY AM! You’ve always been YOU and someone I know I can always call on rather I need it or not! LOVE YOU KING MELO!”

Take a look.

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have always been close. It’s too bad we’ve never gotten to see the two team up.

Luckily, both NBA veterans are still alive in the NBA Playoffs. The Lakers took a 2-1 series lead over the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. The Portland Trail Blazers, meanwhile, are in a 2-1 hole to the Denver Nuggets.

If both the Trail Blazers and Lakers can advance to the Western Conference semi-finals, they’d be paired up against each other. Seeing James and Anthony go toe-to-toe with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line would be quite a treat for basketball fans.