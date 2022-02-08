Earlier this Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers agreed to a deal that’ll send CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans. That move sparked a lot of speculation about Damian Lillard’s future.

On paper, the Trail Blazers don’t have a lot of talent surrounding Lillard. However, the team isn’t ready to enter a rebuild just yet.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers want to use their cap space this summer to build their roster around Lillard.

“Portland’s plan is to fully reshape roster around Damian Lillard now,” Wojnarowski said. “Portland created a $21M trade exception today, potentially $60M in salary cap space this summer, multiple draft picks and assets via Pels and Clippers trades. Plan is to pursue high-end talent now, not retreat.”

While this sounds like a great plan for Portland, NBA fans aren’t so sure players will want to sign with the organization.

“Good luck getting anyone to Portland,” one fan said.

“They’re tripping and wasting this man’s time,” another fan said.

“Their goal was first to save money,” a third fan tweeted. “I don’t see a realistic way this team is better next year. They got much worse.”

Lillard has been the heart and soul of the Trail Blazers since the 2012 season. The fan base in Portland obviously doesn’t want to see him go.

If the Trail Blazers’ front office can’t put together a title-contending roster this offseason, however, Lillard may have to consider playing elsewhere.