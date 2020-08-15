NBA forward Jusuf Nurkic’s grandma passed away on Saturday after a battle with COVID-19. The devastating news comes just hours before Portland’s play-in game against the Grizzlies this afternoon.

Nurkic announced in late July his grandma was in a coma due to complications stemming from coronavirus. Now, just a few weeks later, Nurkic announced on Saturday in an Instagram post that she’s passed away.

The tragic death comes just hours before Portland’s pivotal contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. If the Trail Blazers win, they’ll advance to play the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. If they lose, they’ll play Memphis one more time on Sunday, in which Sunday’s winner would determine who earns the No. 8 seed.

For now, Nurkic has just a bit more time to mourn the death of his grandma before he suits up for Portland this afternoon. Take a look at Nurkic’s Instagram post, announcing his grandma’s death, in the post below.

Nurkic’s caption – written in Croation – translates to: “We are all Allah’s and to Him we return.”

The Portland forward had originally debated a few weeks ago whether or not he would play in the Orlando bubble or spend time with his grandma. He chose the first, opting to help the Trail Blazers make a playoff push. It’s unclear if he plans to leave the bubble at any point now following his grandma’s death.

Nurkic and the Trail Blazers take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC.