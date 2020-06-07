NBA Star Shares Honest Reaction To Drew Brees’ Message

Drew Brees has found a lot of new allies since doing his about-face on kneeling for the national anthem – including some NBA superstars.

On Friday, Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum took to Twitter and complimented Brees for chancing his stance. He praised Brees for finally seeing that the debate has been about racism and racial injustice since the beginning.

“I see what you doing @drewbrees and I respect you,” McCollum wrote. “These times and moments give us a chance to draw the line in the sand and see where people stand. Us vs Them means US vs Racism. There is only one right side. Justice & equality should never be too much to ask for.”

It’s a big change in opinion from McCollum as well. This past Wednesday the NBA star had harsh criticism of Brees, criticizing him for being ignorant and not realizing how important these issues are to his teammates.

I see what you doing @drewbrees and I respect you. These times and moments give us a chance to draw the line in the sand and see where people stand. Us vs Them means US vs Racism. There is only one right side. Justice & equality should never be too much to ask for. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 6, 2020

However, McCollum was not entirely convinced that Brees has had a complete change of heart. Responding to a Twitter commenter, McCollum said that while he thinks Brees’ heart is the same, “his eyes are opening up to what’s happening.”

I think he had a powerful , moving conversation with teammates. The rest will be determined by his actions going forward but this is surely a step in the right direction. Think his heart is the same but his eyes are opening up to what’s happening. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 6, 2020

But it’s hard as hell to change what’s in someone’s heart without changing what’s in their mind first. And McCollum certainly seems pleased that Brees has taken that first step.

Time will tell if Brees has truly changed or if he’s merely offering lip service.

Do you agree with CJ McCollum’s opinion on Drew Brees?