NBA Team “Likely” To Fire Coach Barring “Miracle Playoff Run”

We’re down to the final stretch in the 2020-21 NBA regular season. But while over half the league is getting ready for the playoffs, one head coach is reportedly fighting for his job.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Portland Trail Blazers are “likely” to move on from ninth-year head coach Terry Stotts. Charania reported that “barring a miracle playoff run,” Stotts will be removed as head coach. He named Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd as a possible replacement.

The Blazers are 36-29 and would have the 7th seed if the season ended today. Stotts has not missed the playoffs since his first year with the team.

But Stotts’ teams have also been eliminated in the First Round in three of their last four playoff appearances. They enjoyed a nice run to the Conference Finals in 2019 and one to the Semifinals in 2016.

Since taking over as head coach of the Trail Blazers in 2012, Terry Stotts has over 360 wins. He is second behind the late-great Jack Ramsay for wins in franchise history.

Prior to joining Portland, Stotts had been an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks from 2008 to 2012 after previous stints as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. But his success in Dallas en route to the Mavs winning the 2011 NBA Championship earned him another chance as a head coach.

The last few days may determine whether Stotts ever serves as head coach again, let alone for the Trail Blazers.

Will Terry Stotts be fired?