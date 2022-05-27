NBA Team Reportedly Hiring Prominent ESPN Analyst

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 05: A general view of the Moda Center during the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets on November 5, 2013 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers are dipping into ESPN's NBA Draft coverage to fill a prominent front office role.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland is hiring his colleague, NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz, as an assistant general manager.

"Schmitz will play a significant role with new GM Joe Cronin in leading the Blazers’ domestic and international scouting departments," Wojnarowski tweeted Thursday night.

Schmitz has been with ESPN since July 2017, when the company hired him and Jonathan Givony, who had both previously ran DraftExpress.com.

As part of his duties as a draft analyst, Schmitz scouted and analyzed prospects in the United States and overseas, including throughout Europe, Africa and Australia.

Schmitz is also as an assistant coach for the Uganda National Team in Africa. Prior to joining ESPN, he worked as a draft analyst for Yahoo.com and as the video coordinator for the Bakersfield Jam in the NBA G League during the 2012-13 season.