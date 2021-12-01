NBA World Reacts To Damian Lillard Injury News

A frustrating start to the season for the Portland Trail Blazers got worse on Wednesday afternoon.

That’s because the Western Conference organization will be without star point guard Damian Lillard for at least the next week and a half.

The Blazers announced Wednesday that Lillard will miss at least the next 10 days with lower abdominal tendinopathy. The 31-year-old point guard will be reevaluated once that time period is over before another update is released.

It’s the same injury that Lillard revealed earlier this month has been bothering throughout this season and for nearly the last four years. He’s already sat out two games this year as a result of the tightness and irritation in his abdomen.

“It’s tight, irritated,” Lillard said of the injury in mid-November, via Clutch Points. “It’s frustrating, but I’ve been playing with it for the last three-and-a-half, four seasons. It’s just frustrating. I’m ready to be playing in the prime of my career at 100 percent, and it’s frustrating to not be able to do that over the last three, four years.”

Clearly the All-NBA point guard’s health hasn’t improved since Tuesday when he missed the Blazers win over the Detroit Pistons. NBA fans and media members were concerned about Lillard’s status moving forward as well as the recent rash of injuries around the league.

Lillard’s production hasn’t been the same this season, so it’s worth wondering if the injury has been holding him back. In 20 games, the 31-year-old is averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 assists on career shooting lows (39.7 percent from the floor and 30.2 percent from three).

The Blazers have trundled along to an 11-11 record so far this season and will now have to find a way to keep pace in the competitive Western Conference without Lillard in the lineup for the next 10 days.

Hopefully Portland can get through this upcoming week and a half and get its star point guard back on the floor as soon as possible.