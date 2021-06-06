One day after Damian Lillard publicly endorsed Jason Kidd for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy, Kidd says he’s withdrawn his name from consideration.

While Lillard told Yahoo Sports‘ Chris Haynes that Kidd “is the guy I want,” Kidd told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski he is not interested in the position.

“The public nature of Lillard’s endorsement — telling Yahoo Sports that “Jason Kidd is the guy I want” — left Kidd feeling he would put both Lillard and Portland’s process in an awkward circumstance should he pursue the opening,” Wojnarowski wrote.

In the immediate aftermath of the latest Kidd news, the reactions from around the NBA ranged from speculation that Kidd has his sights set on a better gig to Kidd somehow knowing that Lillard will be leaving Portland.

Kidd owns an overall regular season record of 183-190 in four-plus seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. Since 2019, he’s been on Frank Vogel’s staff with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kidd is frequently linked to head coaching openings around the league, so we don’t think this will be the last time we hear his name this offseason.