NBA World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony’s Career Achievement

There’s a spot in the Hall of Fame waiting for Carmelo Anthony whenever he decides to retire. For now, the Portland Trail Blazers forward is reaching new milestones in his career.

On Monday night, Anthony moved into the top 10 for the all-time scoring list, passing Elvin Hayes. He accomplished that feat by knocking down a three-pointer over Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari in the second quarter.

Following the game, Anthony told reporters just how important that moment was for him.

“Top 10 in anything of all time is a special thing,” Anthony said. “I don’t want to take this moment for granted. I understand how big this moment is. It don’t seem real because I’m still in it, I’m still doing this.”

It didn’t take long for NBA fans to show their appreciation for Anthony on social media, as they posted several tributes to honor one of the greatest scorers of this generation.

One of 10 👏 Carmelo Anthony moved passed Elvin Hayes for 10th all-time on the NBA's scoring list 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uVGXg9ZoJy — ESPN (@espn) May 4, 2021

Carmelo Anthony is now no. 10 on the all-time scoring list. One of the greatest scorers EVER. pic.twitter.com/WfiNbk7UvP — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 4, 2021

There was a point in Anthony’s career where fans were unsure if he’d ever get a second chance. His stints with the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t go nearly as well as he planned, but the Trail Blazers where willing to take a chance on him.

Anthony is no longer an MVP-caliber player at this stage in his career, but he’s still averaging 13.6 points per game for Portland. He told his teammates that his determination has allowed him to remain an impact player in the NBA.

“I told my teammates after the game that it was my perseverance, it was me staying true to myself, never wavering and staying solid. That’s why I’m able to be in this position today.”

Last night’s milestone was a perfect example that hard work pays off.