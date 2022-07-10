NBA World Reacts To Damian Lillard's 'Loyalty' Comments

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is a rarity in the modern NBA: a star who has stayed with the same team his whole career.

This weekend, Lillard raised some eyebrows with his comments on the lack of loyalty from players in the league.

“Something that’s missing in our league, the passion, the pride, not just for the name on the back but the name on the front," Lillard said Saturday, via Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Not surprisingly, this quote generated plenty of feedback from fans. Some agreed with Lillard, but many were quick to point out that he is being compensated handsomely for his loyalty.

The perennial All-Star just signed a two-year max extension with Portland worth up to $122 million. That's on top of his current four-year deal worth more than $176 million.

Damian Lillard was limited to only 29 games this past season due to injuries. He averaged 24.0 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds when he was on the court.

On one hand, it is pretty cool that he has stayed in Portland for a full decade and plans to continue to do so. On the other hand, it's also perfectly fine to recognize the role money plays in all of this.