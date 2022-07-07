NBA World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Of The Year

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 05: A general view of the Moda Center during the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets on November 5, 2013 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

It was confirmed on Wednesday that NBA head coach Mike Schuler has passed away. He was 81 years old.

Schuler started his coaching career at the collegiate level, spending time at Army and Ohio as an assistant. In 1969, he was named the head coach of Virginia Military Institute's basketball program.

Several years after his VMI stint came to an end, Schuler became the head coach of Rice's basketball team.

It wasn't until 1986 when Schuler took over as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. One year later, he was named the 1987–88 NBA Coach of the Year.

Schuler eventually became the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, he was unable to duplicate the success he had in Portland.

Of course, the basketball world was saddened by Schuler's passing.

“Mike was a terrific coach and had a great intensity about his coaching style with a focus on bringing out the best in his players,” former Blazers player and coach Terry Porter said in a statement. “From a colleague standpoint, I was extremely grateful to have him on my coaching staff to share his experience, knowledge and kindness with me.”

Our thoughts are with Schuler's family and friends at this time.