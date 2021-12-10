NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Damian Lillard News

A short while ago the news broke that a multi-team trade involving Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is in the work. Naturally, fans’ minds immediately went to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski made it clear that Lillard is unlikely to be involved in such a trade. He reported that the Trail Blazers specifically told the Sixers that Lillard is off-limits and that they have no interest in moving him.

The Trail Blazers are currently 11-15 even though Lillard is having another terrific season. Their defense is a big culprit as it ranks in the bottom quarter of the league.

The reaction to the announcement has been all over the place. Some are praising Lillard for continuing to show loyalty to Portland, while others are getting tired of the team uselessly holding onto him when they should be rebuilding. Still others are admonishing the Sixers for trying to get Lillard in the first place:

Daryl’s been asking so much Portland went straight to Woj to tell them to stop asking lol. It’s like tattling on a sibling https://t.co/d1OLYijyPZ — BoatRow Bullies (@BoatrowBullies) December 10, 2021

Dame loyal to a fault man cuz the Blazers have done nothing for that man https://t.co/izqPATa1sW — j (@Javan_TPC) December 10, 2021

Any Sixers fan that thinks Dame wants to come here (a man who is about loyalty) after what happened with Ben and others is shot in the head. We have a trifecta of “NOPE” with Doc, Darryl and the fan base…. https://t.co/cv4VYJaPGV — Damen Clegg (@YoungAmbition76) December 10, 2021

There were endless rumors that Damian Lillard might be traded this past offseason. Nothing came of them though as Lillard repeatedly said that he wants to stay in Portland.

That’s seemingly done nothing to stop people from speculating that he might be moved. They might be trying to simply will it into happening.

As for Ben Simmons, a divorce from the Philadelphia 76ers seems inevitable. But it looks like Portland won’t be on the receiving end of wherever he goes next.