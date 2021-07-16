The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To The Latest Damian Lillard Rumors

Damian Lillard shoots a shot in the NBA bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Every few years, there is a league-changing trade that takes place in the NBA. This year, such a scenario could involve Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

The NBA world was hit with a bombshell report on Friday indicating Lillard will soon demand a trade. Henry Abbott of TrueHoop has the latest:

“Source: Blazers star Damian Lillard to request trade in the days to come,” Abbott wrote on Twitter. “If this is a surprise, you haven’t been paying attention.”

Lillard rumors have been gaining steam all summer, but this is the first time they actually appear to have some traction. It’s looking more and more like the superstar has played his last game as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

If the rumors are true and Damian Lillard is traded elsewhere ahead of the 2021-22 season, it could be league-changing. There is no doubt he would probably want to join a contender on the verge of something special. It’s obvious Lillard wants to win a championship.

Regardless of where he could possibly end up, it’s safe to say most are stunned by Friday’s breaking news. Fans have been sending in their reactions to the latest Lillard rumors. Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors fans are extremely optimistic.

Take a look.

The Lakers don’t have a realistic path to landing Lillard. They just don’t have the assets to make it work. The Warriors, on the other hand, have plenty of assets to deal away.

We expect to hear more on the Lillard front in coming days. As things currently stand, it sounds like he’s grown tired of playing in Portland, though there are also reports out there to the contrary. Stay tuned.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.