Every few years, there is a league-changing trade that takes place in the NBA. This year, such a scenario could involve Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

The NBA world was hit with a bombshell report on Friday indicating Lillard will soon demand a trade. Henry Abbott of TrueHoop has the latest:

“Source: Blazers star Damian Lillard to request trade in the days to come,” Abbott wrote on Twitter. “If this is a surprise, you haven’t been paying attention.”

Lillard rumors have been gaining steam all summer, but this is the first time they actually appear to have some traction. It’s looking more and more like the superstar has played his last game as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Source: Blazers star Damian Lillard to request trade in the days to come. If this is a surprise, you haven't been paying attention. https://t.co/FS7KL1pPPm — Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) July 16, 2021

If the rumors are true and Damian Lillard is traded elsewhere ahead of the 2021-22 season, it could be league-changing. There is no doubt he would probably want to join a contender on the verge of something special. It’s obvious Lillard wants to win a championship.

Regardless of where he could possibly end up, it’s safe to say most are stunned by Friday’s breaking news. Fans have been sending in their reactions to the latest Lillard rumors. Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors fans are extremely optimistic.

Take a look.

If Damian Lillard wants a championship, he knows it's only the Lakers that can give him that and he could be wise to request a trade to LA but if he just wants to play basketball, then kudos to him anywhere he wanna go. — ELIKEM (@case__5) July 16, 2021

Damian Lillard to the Warriors makes so much sense for both sides. The picks package Portland would want and the contender destination Lillard wants, it's right there. — David Teter (@slowvibration) July 16, 2021

The Warriors have the best collection of expendable assets of all teams expected to contend next season. It’s time they cash in some of their chips… Like I’ve said before…Damian Lillard, Steph Curry, AND Klay Thompson?! Good luck to opposing backcourts… https://t.co/42hiHK4KAY — SEIZE (C’S) BANNER 18 ☘️ (@CsBanner_18) July 16, 2021

Lakers: Damian Lillard Trailblazers: Kyle Kuzma, KCP, Schroder and 2025-2035 first round picks. Who’s says no? — John Speer 🇩🇪 (@SpeerSpeaks) July 16, 2021

The Lakers don’t have a realistic path to landing Lillard. They just don’t have the assets to make it work. The Warriors, on the other hand, have plenty of assets to deal away.

We expect to hear more on the Lillard front in coming days. As things currently stand, it sounds like he’s grown tired of playing in Portland, though there are also reports out there to the contrary. Stay tuned.