NBA World Reacts To Unfortunate Damian Lillard News

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard exited last night's 119-98 loss to Miami with a calf injury.

The six-time All-Star has now been diagnosed with a calf strain and is going to miss some time, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Lillard will be "reevaluated in 1-to-2 weeks," Charania said.

Lillard injured his calf midway through the third quarter and immediately went to the locker room. He said after the game that his calf was tight before tipoff and he aggravated it before he left.

"It wasn't nothing that I was overly concerned with," Lillard said, via ESPN. "I just know that it wouldn't make sense to try and push through it in the fifth game of the season."

Through the first five games of the season, Lillard is averaging 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per outing. The Blazers are off to a 4-1 start, but will now have to soldier on without their best player.