Only 1 NBA Team Voted Against The League’s New Format

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA’s Board of Governors voted to approve a 22-team format to restart the 2019-20 season in Orlando.

There will be 13 teams from the Western Conference and nine teams from the Eastern Conference, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. There will be play-in games for the eighth seeds.

According to NBA insider Sham Charania, the vote passed with an overwhelming majority of 29-1. Immediately after Charania reported one team didn’t vote to ratify the decision, everyone assumed it was the New York Knicks – if nothing else just for a laugh.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers were the team who voted “no” on the new proposition. “Portland was the lone team that voted against the 22-team format,” Charania said.

Sources: Portland was the lone team that voted against the 22-team format. https://t.co/WxxADXEkNb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2020

It’s an interesting decision from the team, considering they are one of the teams who will make the 22-team format.

Earlier this offseason, star point guard Damian Lillard said he didn’t want to play “meaningless” games. However, the Trail Blazers are squarely in the play-in discussion here.

New Orleans, Portland, Sacramento and San Antonio will fight for a spot in the West. When it comes to the Eastern Conference, the only extra team making the trip is Washington.

It will be interesting to see how the new format plays out over the next few months. The NBA’s regular season play is reportedly scheduled to kick off on July 31.