Paul George, Damian Lillard Exchange Verbal Shots On Instagram

Following today’s game between the Blazers and Clippers, Damian Lillard threw shade at Paul George during his postgame press conference. Well, it appears Lillard’s feud with George has spilled over to social media.

When asked about the Clippers’ bench taunting him in the fourth quarter, Lillard said “The reason they react like that is because what they expect from me, which is a sign of respect. It just shows what I’ve done at a high clip more times than not.”

Lillard also brought up his game-winner over George during the 2019 postseason, saying “Paul George got sent home by me last year in the playoffs.”

That comment by Lillard has been shared on a plethora of social media accounts. George couldn’t help but respond to the quote, as he replied “And you getting sent home this year.”

It didn’t take long for Lillard to fire back. He then said “keep switching teams…running from the grind.”

Here’s the exchange between George and Lillard:

If you thought this was exchange was over, think again.

George couldn’t let Lillard get the last word, as the Clippers star said “respect that too in my stint with my first team I had more success.”

Hopefully, the basketball gods can find a way for the Blazers and Clippers to meet at some point in the playoffs. One thing is for sure, there is no love lost between those two squads.