Photo Shows Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard’s Dislocated Finger

During Game 2 of the playoff series between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers, Portland suffered a brutal blow.

In Game 1, the Trail Blazers shocked the Lakers en route to a 100-93 win. Game 2 has been a much different story for Los Angeles, which jumped out to an early lead. Los Angeles took a 27-19 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Heading into the third quarter, LeBron James and company hold an 88-58 lead. Unfortunately, that’s not the only bad news for the Trail Blazers right now.

Star point guard Damian Lillard dislocated his left index finger while trying to go for a steal on Anthony Davis. Lillard immediately grabbed at his hand and was forced to leave the game.

Here’s a photo of the injury.

The star point guard went to the bench and was tended to by trainers for a few minutes following the injury. He eventually left for the locker room, where he could be further evaluated.

Luckily for the Trail Blazers, that finger can be popped back into place. Of course, it’s not going to feel great for Lillard over the next few days.

The star point guard is currently sitting on the sideline with his fingers tapped together. He will likely have to take the same precaution heading into Game 3 as well.

Portland can’t afford to lose its best player – and the best player in the league since the restart.