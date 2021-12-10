Damian Lillard has been mentioned in trade rumors since the summer. However, the Portland Trail Blazers have made it known they have no interest in trading away their All-Star guard.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi, the Blazers told the 76ers they have no interest in moving on from Lillard.

“The Portland Trail Blazers have made clear to the 76ers that All-NBA guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in trade talks and franchise has no interest in moving him, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted on Friday.

It’s been reported in the past that Daryl Morey, the 76ers’ president of basketball operations, would be interested in swapping Ben Simmons for Lillard.

The Portland Trail Blazers have made clear to the 76ers that All-NBA guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in trade talks and franchise has no interest in moving him, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

Lillard recently addressed all the trade talks surrounding him. The star guard doesn’t sound like someone who is eager to leave the Blazers.

“I don’t know how many times I got to say it. … I sit in the office with Chauncey [Billups] everyday and we’re trying to find solutions… and I am dealing with these people everyday that I walk in our practice facility trying to find solutions,” Lillard said. “Why would I be apart of trying to find solutions if I am planning on an exit? That’s not what’s going on.”

The Blazers have been without Lillard for over a week due to lower abdominal tendinopathy. Fortunately, he’s expected to return in the near future.