Brandon Roy Addresses Idea Of Carmelo Anthony Wearing No. 7

After wearing No. 15 as a Denver Nugget to start his career, Carmelo Anthony wore the No. 7 during his tenures with the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Nuggets. Last year, after signing with the Portland Trail Blazers, he switched over to a unique number: 00.

Anthony was out of the league for most of the 2018-19 season, after things soured with the Rockets. Last year, he reemerged, signing with the Blazers and aiding in their impressive run to the playoffs at the NBA Bubble. He proved that he still has plenty left in the tank as a scorer, averaging 15.4 points in 58 starts for Portland.

Upon signing with the Blazers, Carmelo opted to wear the No. 00, as some sort of motif for “infinity,” which the double-zeroes resemble. He’s back with Portland this year, and it sounds like he’d like to wear No. 7 once again.

“If Portland gives me number 7, I’ll be happy,” Melo told the media last week. ” I’ll be thrilled. We need a petition for that. I need number 7.”

The biggest hurdle for him wearing the number is its history with the franchise. Brandon Roy, a three-time All-Star and former Second-Team All-NBA player for the franchise, wore the number during his brief career.

His time with the Portland Trail Blazers was unfortunately cut short due to injuries, but he was an incredible player during his brief run with Portland. Some Blazers fans believe his No. 7 should be retired.

Roy, however, says he’d love for Carmelo Anthony to wear it, and has a ton of respect for the 11-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer.

“I would be honored if he wore it,” Roy told The Athletic‘s Jason Quick. “So we should (let him have it).”

Roy recounted a Blazers-Nuggets on Christmas Day 2009, when Anthony took a picture with Roy’s cousin who was battling cancer. ““He said, ‘Of course,’” Roy said. “Made her night. He was her favorite player.”

It sure sounds like Carmelo Anthony could wear No. 7 this upcoming season, and that it could be a cool thing for both he and Brandon Roy to share.

