NBA World Reacts To Blazers’ Coaching Candidate List

Becky Hammon on the San Antonio Spurs sideline.PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 21: Assistant coach Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 21, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Spurs defeated the Suns 117-89. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Just 24 hours after the Portland Trail Blazers were eliminated from the 2021 postseason, Terry Stotts was relieved of his longtime head coaching duties.

And now that there’s an open job in Portland, a few potential candidates are starting to line up.

Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni and Spurs executive Brent Barry are all on the list of possible options — but two more names stick out far more than the others.

Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and South Carolina/USA women’s head coach Dawn Staley are both among the top candidates for the newly-opened head coaching gig, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

If either Hammon or Staley are hired to take over at the helm for the Portland Trail Blazers, they would become the first woman in NBA history to land a full-time head coaching job (Hammon took over as head coach of the Spurs for one game last year after Gregg Popovich was ejected).

An excited NBA world took to Twitter to react t0 this potentially ground-breaking news.

Hammon will also reportedly interview for the Orlando Magic head coaching job after the team parted ways with Steve Clifford last week, per Charania.

Will the NBA finally get it’s first female head coach?


