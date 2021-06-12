Just 24 hours after the Portland Trail Blazers were eliminated from the 2021 postseason, Terry Stotts was relieved of his longtime head coaching duties.

And now that there’s an open job in Portland, a few potential candidates are starting to line up.

Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni and Spurs executive Brent Barry are all on the list of possible options — but two more names stick out far more than the others.

Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and South Carolina/USA women’s head coach Dawn Staley are both among the top candidates for the newly-opened head coaching gig, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Sources: Among Portland Trail Blazers top head coaching candidates: Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, Univ. of South Carolina/USA women's coach Dawn Staley, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni and Spurs executive Brent Barry.https://t.co/BSXe6jt45J — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2021

If either Hammon or Staley are hired to take over at the helm for the Portland Trail Blazers, they would become the first woman in NBA history to land a full-time head coaching job (Hammon took over as head coach of the Spurs for one game last year after Gregg Popovich was ejected).

An excited NBA world took to Twitter to react t0 this potentially ground-breaking news.

Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley… we see you! 👀 https://t.co/uVJuq7UvC9 — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) June 12, 2021

If the Portland Trail Blazers hire the first woman head coach in NBA history, I will still be a Heat fan. But I will be purchasing Blazers merch. Rooting heavy for them. And traveling to Portland to watch multiple games. Every year. Becky Hammon or Dawn Staley. Please do it. — James Alexander👨🏾‍💻 (@ScriptsByJames) June 12, 2021

becky AND dawn? sheesh portland I see you 🥵🥵🥵 the taste is immaculate https://t.co/KEERv3A1WK — Hayley McGoldrick (@GoldieOnSports) June 12, 2021

I'd hire Beck Hammon before I hire Dawn Staley, Hammon has NBA coaching experience, Staley doesn't, and the college game is completely different from the NBA https://t.co/SfMNpkH8LV — Max O'Neill (@MaxONeill16) June 12, 2021

Dawn Staley or Becky Hammon perfect landing spot! https://t.co/Uhl4d9RPtv — Justin Searcy (@NuAgeMan1) June 12, 2021

gotta give it to Dawn Staley or Becky Hammon. https://t.co/CXemqLdBkA — jair (@smittybballin14) June 12, 2021

Very cool to see Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley in this group. Times are changing! https://t.co/LJPgQtn8er — Ben Diamond 🗽 (@BenDiamond14) June 12, 2021

Okay 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley are candidates. Doubt Staley leaves South Carolina though. https://t.co/OAftY76mDO — Diamond Minnea (@_PensAndWords_) June 12, 2021

The Blazers having both Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley as (hopefully) serious candidates for the HC job is pretty darned cool. #RipCity — Sam Svilar (@sammich923) June 12, 2021

Shoutout Becky Hammon & Dawn Staley. Hope they get legitimate looks — K. (@_whiskeypapi) June 12, 2021

Hammon will also reportedly interview for the Orlando Magic head coaching job after the team parted ways with Steve Clifford last week, per Charania.

Will the NBA finally get it’s first female head coach?