Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Hiring Former NBA Star As Head Coach

Another coaching vacancy in the NBA is about to be filled. On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic had an update on the Portland Trail Blazers‘ job opening.

According to Charania, the Trail Blazers are hiring Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups as their new head coach.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Klutch Sports is still working on a long-term deal for Billups. That’s why the official numbers for Billups’ contract in Portland aren’t available yet.

Billups was linked to a plethora of job openings due to his experience as both a coach and player. Over the course of his playing career, he earned All-Star honors five times and won an NBA Finals in 2004.

Now, Billups will get the chance to coach one of the best backcourts in the league in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The Portland Trail Blazers are hiring Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2021

Billups’ former head coach, George Karl, congratulated him on Twitter once the news broke.

“Cannot express how happy I would be to see Chauncey Billups as the Head Coach of the Blazers,” Karl wrote. “One of the great leaders I ever coached. Let’s see what magic he can make happen for Portland!”

The Trail Blazers made the playoffs eight straight times under Terry Stotts, but they have really struggled to get out of the first round in recent years. The front office is hopeful that Billups will give this franchise the boost it needs in the postseason.