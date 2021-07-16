Report: Damian Lillard Plans To Request Trade From Portland

In a move that could send shockwaves through the NBA and the upcoming offseason, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is expected to request a trade.

According to Henry Abbott of TrueHoop, a source close to Lillard announced that he will make this announcement “in the days to come”. While Lillard has not publicly said that he wants out since the Blazers’ early playoff exit, he has been dropping subtle hints.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported last month that the team didn’t bother to interview any of his suggested candidates for head coach after Terry Stotts was fired. The team wound up hiring Chauncey Billups, a controversial pick that has some fans very angry due to his past.

But while Lillard can request a trade any time he wants, it still falls on Portland to field offers. Lillard has very little leverage given that his contract runs for several more years.

Fortunately, they should find no shortage of teams willing to offer them an arm and a leg for him.

Source: Blazers star Damian Lillard to request trade in the days to come. If this is a surprise, you haven't been paying attention. https://t.co/FS7KL1pPPm — Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) July 16, 2021

Damian Lillard is a six-time NBA All-Star and is coming off his fourth straight appearance. This past year he averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. The Blazers went 42-30 and made the playoffs for the eighth year in a row.

But Portland’s title hopes were snuffed out in the First Round by the Denver Nuggets. Head coach Terry Stotts parted ways with the team soon after.

The team is potentially looking at a rebuild now. And Lillard may not want to be a part of it.

With just about every team desiring a point guard as prolific as Lillard, things could get very interesting, very quickly in Portland.

Where will Damian Lillard play next season?