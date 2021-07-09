The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Wizards Coach Scott Brooks Reportedly Lands New NBA Job

A general photo of Scott Brooks taken during a game.WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Scott Brooks of the Washington Wizards looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena on November 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Shortly after the Washington Wizards were eliminated from the playoffs, Scott Brooks was relieved of his duties as the team’s head coach. A few weeks later, Brooks landed another gig in the NBA.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a deal with Brooks to make him their top assistant coach for Chauncey Billups.

“Former Wizards coach Scott Brooks is finalizing a deal with Portland to become Chauncey Billups’ top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “That’s a significant addition for Billups as he builds his new staff.”

The official terms of Brooks’ contract aren’t available at this time.

Brooks will bring a ton of experience to Portland’s coaching staff. He’s been a head coach in the NBA for over a decade and has worked with a plethora of stars, such as Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, James Harden, John Wall and Russell Westbrook.

Billups doesn’t have experience as a head coach yet, so Brooks should be able to give him a few pointers over the course of the 2021-22 season.

The Trail Blazers weren’t the only Western Conference team interested in hiring Brooks as an assistant coach. Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers interviewed Brooks for a position on Frank Vogel’s staff.

[Adrian Wojnarowski]


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.