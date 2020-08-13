Skip Bayless Has Sent A New Message To NBA Star Damian Lillard

FOX Sports 1 hot take artist Skip Bayless has issued a new message for Damian Lillard.

The prominent sports media personality and the Portland Trail Blazers star have been trading barbs on social media this week.

Bayless was critical of Lillard for his two missed free throws and ensuing trash talk following Portland’s loss to the Clippers over the weekend. Bayless said he’s “not buying” Lillard right now.

Lillard fired back on Twitter, essentially calling Bayless two-faced.

“I have never been buying nothing about you fam. You a joke. And after our private convo full of back pedaling you will never have my respect,” Lillard said on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Bayless has since reacted like everyone expected he would. The FOX Sports 1 personality is challenging Lillard to appear on his show.

Of course, Lillard has nothing to gain from appearing on the show. Bayless, meanwhile, is doing what he always does – challenging athletes who he criticizes to come on his show and boost his ratings.

“Awaiting your response to my invitation to join Shannon Sharpe and me on Undisputed and talk about our ‘private convo,’ as you called it on Twitter … exactly what was said and not said. I look forward to it,” Bayless wrote on Wednesday night.

Lillard surely has better things to do. The Portland Trail Blazers star is coming off a 61-point performance in a critical win over the Mavericks. He finally has his team in playoff position inside of the bubble.