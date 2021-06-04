Stephen A. Smith Says ‘6-7’ Teams May Try To Land Damian Lillard

Will the Portland Trail Blazers finally trade Damian Lillard? That’s going to be one of the most frequently asked questions this NBA offseason.

Lillard was outstanding in the Blazers’ first-round series with the Denver Nuggets, but it wasn’t enough to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Following the loss, he posted a cryptic message on Instagram that scared quite a few fans.

If the Blazers are willing to part ways with Lillard, they should have a plethora of offers sent their way. As a matter of fact, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is reporting that six or seven teams believe they can pull off a blockbuster trade to land the All-Star guard.

Smith shared what he heard about Lillard’s situation in Portland on ESPN’s First Take.

“Several calls have come their way. You got a lot of teams – about six or seven different teams – who believe they can get their hands on him, they think they’ve got a shot,” Smith said. “One of them includes the Knicks, who are scheduled to have about $75 million in cap space along with some picks. But also, the Clippers, the Miami Heat. And who knows what the Lakers may try to do. Stay tuned.”

.@stephenasmith just dropped a major scoop about Damian Lillard live on First Take: pic.twitter.com/MxPmJW5pQr — Mike Goldfarb (@MikeGoldFool) June 4, 2021

Damian Lillard is such a dynamic player that he would instantly make the Heat or Knicks a title contender in the Eastern Conference.

Trading for Lillard would cost a lot in terms of players and picks, but he’s worth the price. This past season, he averaged 28.8 points and 7.5 assists per game.

Lillard is under contract through the 2024-25 season, so any team interested in acquiring him doesn’t have to worry about him being a one-year rental.

