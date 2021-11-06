Trail Blazers Announce Team Has Opened Investigation Into Neil Olshey

On early Saturday morning, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Trail Blazers president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey has been accused of creating a toxic and hostile work environment in Portland.

According to Haynes, multiple employees have had grievances with Olshey’s treatment of his staff in the workplace. Several staff members said that his mistreatment led to mental and physical stress.

Well, moments ago, the Trail Blazers confirmed they have launched an investigation into Olshey for alleged workplace misconduct.

“The Portland Trail Blazers organization was recently notified of concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility,” the team said in a statement. “In response, we immediately engaged O’Melveny & Myers, an outside firm with significant expertise in this area, to conduct a full, fair and independent review into these concerns and will take appropriate action based on its outcome.

“While we cannot comment on this pending matter, we are committed to continuing to build an organization that positively impacts our colleagues, communities and the world in which we live and play.”

O’Melveny & Myers are expected to submit their findings to Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen once this investigation is over.

Olshey has been the general manager of the Trail Blazers since the 2012 season. His status with the team is up in the air at this time.