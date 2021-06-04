The Spun

Despite the best efforts of Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers have been eliminated in the first round for the fourth time in five years.

Lillard and the Blazers blew a 14-point second half lead at home tonight, falling to the Denver Nuggets 126-115 to lose the series 4-2. Tonight’s loss comes after Portland wasted a masterful 55-point performance by Lillard in Game 5.

Lillard wasn’t as productive in Game 6, scoring 28 points on 8-of-20 shooting, but he also didn’t get the help he needed to force a Game 7. This has been a running theme with Lillard and the Blazers in the postseason of late; the star point guard just doesn’t get enough support.

Not surprisingly, after the game ended, there were plenty of people on social media suggesting Lillard leave Portland for greener pastures this offseason.

These are all nice thoughts, but it isn’t that simple. Dame has a four-year supermax contract extension that will kick in starting next season.

Any team trading for him must be willing and able to take on that financial responsibility. Of course, Lillard has proven himself to be very loyal to Portland thus far, so he might not even entertain asking for a trade.

If he doesn’t, the Blazers’ front office owes it to six-time All-Star to improve his supporting cast for next season.


