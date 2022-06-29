Trail Blazers Reportedly Preparing Lucrative Contract Offer For Damian Lillard

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 24: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Damian Lillard is already under contract with the Portland Trail Blazers through the 2023-24 season, and yet, he may receive a massive extension this offseason.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Trail Blazers are expected to offer Lillard a two-year extension worth over $100 million.

There's no guarantee at this time that Lillard will agree to this extension, albeit passing up on that much money is going to be tough.

Lillard was the eighth highest-paid player in the NBA this past season with a base salary of $39.344 million. That number increases to $42.492 million for the 2022-23 season.

An average salary of at least $50 million can go into effect for Lillard as early as the 2023-24 season.

Lillard has been the face of the Trail Blazers since entering the league in 2012, averaging 24.6 points per game for his career.

If the Trail Blazers want to make sure Lillard remains with them for the foreseeable future, they'll need to make sure they do a solid job of building a playoff-caliber roster around him this offseason.